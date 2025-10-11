“A man who cares too much about women’s feelings cannot lead” - LADY’s bold claim sparks conversation online







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - A lady named Evelyn Nneka Obasi has sparked intense debate online with a controversial Facebook post claiming that men who care too much about women’s feelings lack leadership qualities.

In the post that has gone viral, she wrote! “A man who cares too much about how a woman feels is not a man who can lead.”

“Men who are women pleasers don't end well,” quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While some netizens agreed, arguing that excessive emotional sensitivity undermines masculine authority, others, particularly women, strongly disagreed, calling the view outdated and harmful.





