ROZINAH MWAKIDEU seeks God’s intervention as Pastor ROBERT BURALE’s Ksh 20 million defamation case gets underway

Friday, October 24,
2025 - Gospel singer, Rozinah Mwakideu, is turning to faith as she and her
brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, face a Ksh20 million defamation
lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Pastor Robert Burale.
In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on October 23rd,
2025, Rozinah reflected on the significance of the day, which marked their
first court mention as defendants.
“Today, October 23, 2025, may be a kawaida day for you. It is the day
that my brother Alex and I will be mentioned in court for the first time, as
defendants.”
“Being sued for Ksh20 million for defamation by Robert Burale,” Rozina
wrote.
Despite the gravity of the case, Rozinah’s message was
filled with spiritual conviction.
She expressed unwavering belief that God’s will would
prevail.
“In all this, one thing I know for sure: God will be greatly
glorified. May peace continue to fill our hearts.”
The lawsuit stems from an interview
titled “My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale”, published
on Alex’s YouTube channel on October 4th, 2025.
Burale, who describes himself
as a cleric of national repute, claims the interview portrayed him as
manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual - allegations he says
are false, malicious and intended to tarnish his image and credibility.
Filed under a certificate of urgency at the Milimani
Commercial Magistrate Court, the suit seeks an injunction to prevent further
statements, the removal of the video, and a public apology with wide media
coverage.
Burale also requested that social media users be barred from
sharing the video’s contents while the case is ongoing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments