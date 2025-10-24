ROZINAH MWAKIDEU seeks God’s intervention as Pastor ROBERT BURALE’s Ksh 20 million defamation case gets underway







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Gospel singer, Rozinah Mwakideu, is turning to faith as she and her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, face a Ksh20 million defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Pastor Robert Burale.

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on October 23rd, 2025, Rozinah reflected on the significance of the day, which marked their first court mention as defendants.

“Today, October 23, 2025, may be a kawaida day for you. It is the day that my brother Alex and I will be mentioned in court for the first time, as defendants.”

“Being sued for Ksh20 million for defamation by Robert Burale,” Rozina wrote.

Despite the gravity of the case, Rozinah’s message was filled with spiritual conviction.

She expressed unwavering belief that God’s will would prevail.

“In all this, one thing I know for sure: God will be greatly glorified. May peace continue to fill our hearts.”

The lawsuit stems from an interview titled “My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale”, published on Alex’s YouTube channel on October 4th, 2025.

Burale, who describes himself as a cleric of national repute, claims the interview portrayed him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual - allegations he says are false, malicious and intended to tarnish his image and credibility.

Filed under a certificate of urgency at the Milimani Commercial Magistrate Court, the suit seeks an injunction to prevent further statements, the removal of the video, and a public apology with wide media coverage.

Burale also requested that social media users be barred from sharing the video’s contents while the case is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST