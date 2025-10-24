NURU OKANGA suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction after stepping out wearing a suit and netizens are roasting him mercilessly (PHOTO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Controversial political activist, Nuru Okanga, has once again found himself at the center of social media buzz, and this time, it’s not for his fiery speeches or bold declarations.

A photo of Okanga, casually seated in what appears to be an airport lounge while dressed in a suit, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

However, netizens were quick to point out a wardrobe mishap that left little to the imagination.

The image revealed an unfortunate angle that exposed more than intended - sparking a wave of online reactions ranging from humorous memes to cheeky commentary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST