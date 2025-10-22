REVEALED! The Medical condition behind RAILA JUNIOR’s facial appearance as Government condemns uncouth netizens mocking him







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Raila Odinga Junior, son of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has been a target of trolls mocking him over his facial features following his father’s death.

Some content creators have launched insensitive social media challenges imitating his appearance, sparking public outrage.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura took to social media to strongly condemn the ridicule, calling it inhumane and unacceptable.

“It’s very wrong to mock someone based on their appearance due to an inherent condition.”

“Creating a ‘challenge’ to body shame is horrendous,” Mwaura said.

“Such behaviour reflects poor character and upbringing.”

“Let’s be human for once.”

In a past interview, Raila Jr. revealed that he suffered from a noncancerous brain tumor that developed in childhood, affecting his nervous system and facial appearance.

He said:

“My condition was not caused by an accident.”

“It’s actually a disease known as a non-constructive tumor in my brain that affected my nervous system when I was a child back in 1985.”

“It’s something I’ve lived with all my life, the condition is called Facial Paralysis.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST