"He Fired Me and Couldn't Help My Mother While Alive, We Don't Need His Money" - Uasin Gishu man publicly rejects MP’s KSh 10,000 funeral contribution (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October
22, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Kiluka village,
Kaptagat Ward, Ainabkoi Constituency, after Edwin
Kiplimo Tallam, a resident and former Personal Assistant to
Ainabkoi MP Hon. Samuel Chepkonga, publicly rejected
the MP’s KSh 10,000 contribution meant to aid in his
late mother’s funeral expenses.
Tallam, speaking during a fundraiser held to give his mother
a decent send-off, accused the MP of hypocrisy, claiming that he had previously
fired
him without pay and ignored his mother’s suffering while she
was alive.
“He fired me and never paid me for two months of work. My
mother watched me struggle without a job or support - and now that she’s gone,
he wants to contribute to her burial? We don’t need his money,” an emotional
Tallam told mourners.
The former aide revealed that he worked for the MP for two
months without receiving a salary before being abruptly dismissed.
According to him, the financial hardship that followed
deeply affected his mother, who was already battling high blood pressure.
“Seeing me struggle broke her heart. I believe the pain and
stress contributed to her health complications,” he lamented.
Despite calls from some mourners urging him to accept the contribution, Tallam stood firm, saying it would be dishonorable to accept money from a man who “turned his back on them when it mattered most.”
