President RUTO’s Senior Advisor calls on Nyeri Governor KAHIGA MUTAHI to resign over remarks on RAILA’s death







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - President William Ruto's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Makau Mutua, has called for the immediate resignation of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga following his controversial remarks about the late Raila Odinga.

In a strongly worded post on X dated Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, Mutua condemned Kahiga’s statements made during a burial ceremony in Nyeri, where the Governor suggested Raila’s death was “God’s plan” to rebalance national politics.

Mutua said the remarks were not only offensive to Raila’s legacy but also a violation of constitutional values.

“Governor Mutahi Kahiga must resign. He’s unfit to hold any public office in Kenya,” Mutua wrote.

“His words are a textbook affront to our Constitution and Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity.”

Mutua added that Kahiga’s comments undermined the principles of unity, compassion, and respect, especially during a period of national mourning.

Kahiga’s remarks, delivered in Kikuyu, implied that Raila’s political influence had skewed development and governance, and that his passing had restored balance.

“Because the plan that had been hatched, if you look keenly, all goodies were being directed there because of tomorrow’s plans.”

“But God came and brought this thing. Who is God? Does he take ugali at somebody’s house or sleep in Kayole?”

“He came through in His own way. He saw up there people in heaven are disagreeing a lot and came for Baba so that he can go and smooth things up there.” Kahiga said.

The statements sparked widespread outrage across the country.

Amid mounting pressure, Kahiga issued a public apology and announced his resignation as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors.

“I want to apologise to the family, the larger ODM, my colleagues, and those in the larger Nyanza region.”

“My remarks are personal,” he said. “I am taking responsibility and resigning with immediate effect.”

