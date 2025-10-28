Reactions as a LADY is captured on camera being dropped by an Uber before hopping into a multi-million Lexus - “Alipelekwa Kichinjio” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Social media has erupted with mixed reactions after a video surfaced online showing a young lady being dropped off by an Uber driver before quickly hopping into a multi-million-shilling Lexus SUV.

In the trending clip, the lady, stylishly dressed and carrying a handbag, can be seen stepping out of the Uber before the luxury Lexus pulls up moments later.

She then walks confidently towards it and gets in, leaving netizens guessing what was really going on.

Online detectives had a field day, with many speculating that the lady was being picked up by her “sponsor”.

“Alipelekwa kichinjio,” one user commented, implying that she might have been heading somewhere suspicious.

“From Uber to Lexus - levels!” another quipped.

Watch the trending video.

Describe the transfer in football terms pic.twitter.com/n7tpZrqjmJ — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST