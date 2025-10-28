A LADY drools over bodybuilder COBRA AMBUCHI at a night club - She couldn’t control her thirst (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A female fan has left netizens talking after she was captured on video drooling over popular bodybuilder and fitness influencer, Cobra Ambuchi, during a night out at a Nairobi nightclub.

In the clip, Cobra, known for his massive biceps and chiseled physique, is seen standing outside the club when an overly excited lady approaches him and begins openly admiring his body.

The tipsy fan couldn’t contain her excitement as she rubbed his arms and gushed over his muscles, leaving revelers in stitches.

At one point, she grabbed his body and started dancing suggestively with him as her friends cheered her on loudly.

Cobra, who remained calm and composed throughout the encounter, simply smiled and danced along politely, clearly unfazed by the attention.

The clip has since gone viral, with netizens flooding social media with hilarious reactions - many joking that “Cobra needs bodyguards just to keep the ladies off!”

