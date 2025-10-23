Rapper KHALIGRAPH JONES unveils massive murals of late RAILA ODINGA in his mansion - “BABA will forever be my hero” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Kenyan rap icon, Khaligraph Jones, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, by unveiling massive murals of the former Prime Minister inside his mansion.

The award-winning artist shared glimpses of the artwork on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2025, showcasing Raila in various iconic moments.

The tribute comes days after Raila’s burial in Bondo, where thousands gathered to bid farewell.

Khaligraph, known for his lyrical prowess and cultural pride, had remained silent since the news of Raila’s passing broke.

When he finally spoke, his words were raw and emotional: “Hii imenimaliza… Baba will forever be my hero. Rest, Baba, Rest.”

On the day of the burial, he posted another moving message, explaining that the grief had left him speechless.

“There are some of us who since this thing happened we have not had any strength… Rest baba, it is well,” he wrote.

