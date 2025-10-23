PHOTOs of RAILA ODINGA’s favourite pub in Bondo emerge - He always stopped to share a drink with a childhood friend







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to mourn the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, touching stories about his humble side continue to emerge, revealing a man deeply rooted in friendship, loyalty and simplicity.

One of such stories comes from Kambajo in Bondo, where locals fondly remember a small pub that Baba never failed to visit whenever he was around.

The joint, owned by his long-time friend Olang’o Nyabola, was more than just a bar, it was a meeting spot filled with laughter, memories, and nostalgia.

Olang’o Nyabola was Raila’s close friend from primary school.

The two shared a lifelong bond that began in their early days in Bondo and later stretched across continents.

Interestingly, both men left for Europe on the same day in 1957, flying first to Khartoum, Sudan, then Egypt.

From there, Raila proceeded to Germany, while Olang’o went to Hungary, where he studied English Literature and History.

After completing his studies, Olang’o returned home and taught in a local primary school for 42 years before retiring to focus on dairy, goat, sheep, and coffee farming.

Speaking to local reporters, Olang’o recalled that he last spoke to Raila just last week on Monday.

He described their conversation as warm and cheerful.

“Mzee was in very high spirits,” Olang’o said. “He even promised to pass by the pub when he got back in a week.”

Sadly, that visit never came to be.

The Kenyan DAILY POST