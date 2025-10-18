Kisumu Senator TOM OJIENDA accused of pulling a publicity stunt - See how he tried to steal the show as leaders presented bulls to RAILA’s family (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Kisumu Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda has found himself at the center of controversy after he tried to steal the spotlight during a solemn event at Raila Odinga’s home in Bondo.

Leaders had gathered to present bulls to Raila’s family ahead of his burial, but Ojienda decided to make his contribution stand out - by writing his name on the bulls he donated.

Photos of the labeled cows have since gone viral, with many Kenyans accusing the Senator of seeking cheap publicity stunts.

“The courage to label a malnourished cow. Tom Ojienda, you should be ashamed of yourself,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Why not just deliver the cow and say it’s from you? Writing your name is just shameless!”

See photo and reactions from netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST