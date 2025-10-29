Hell hath no fury! A Somali woman goes berserk and destroys household items after her husband secretly marries a younger second wife (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A Somali woman went on a rampage, destroying household items after learning that her husband had secretly married a second wife.

In the viral video, the visibly furious woman can be seen breaking furniture, electronics, and other household items, all while shouting in anger and disbelief.

According to reports, the husband had recently travelled upcountry, where he allegedly tied the knot with a younger woman, and upon returning home, his first wife found out the secret plans.

Unable to contain her fury, she unleashed her wrath, accusing her husband of betrayal and humiliation.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the clip, with some sympathizing with her emotional outburst, while others argued she should have handled the situation calmly.

“Polygamy isn’t for everyone - some people just can’t take it,” one user commented.

“She destroyed everything, but her pain is valid. Betrayal hurts deeply,” another added.

Watch the video.

Alioa bibi wa pili bila kuniambia pic.twitter.com/MtcSowkUUR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST