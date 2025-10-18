"RAILA Left Me an Orphan, I Was Holding On to Him" - WAJACKOYAH pays emotional tribute to BABA!







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Roots Party leader, George Wajackoyah, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, calling him a father figure and mentor.

Speaking during a visit to Raila’s ancestral home in Bondo on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, Wajackoyah said Raila’s passing had left him feeling orphaned.

“I know we are all going to die. What I’m telling the world is, we should know that our final destination is that.”

“So he’s left me as an orphan. I was holding on to him. I was learning from him.”

“Everything that you see about me is from Raila and Raila’s father,” Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah praised Raila’s legacy of integrity, honesty, and generosity, noting his ability to embrace even those who opposed him.

“He loved his enemies. Those who abused him, he laughed with them, embraced them, and even appointed them,” he added.

Calling for civility in politics, Wajackoyah urged his supporters to avoid insults and focus on collective solutions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I’ve instructed those who believe in me not to abuse Ruto, Raila, or Gachagua.”

“We need to tell Kenyans what we can do for them - collectively.”

His visit came amid nationwide mourning, as Raila’s body undergoes public viewing in Kisumu.

The burial is scheduled for Sunday, October 19th, 2025, at his family’s home in Bondo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST