Actress SARAH HASSAN’s new lover unmasked after her marriage flopped - Is she addicted to bad boys?







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Celebrated actress Sarah Hassan has reportedly found love again, this time with Eddie Ndichu, the ex-husband of media personality Janet Mbugua, shortly after parting ways with her estranged husband, Martin Dale.

According to reliable whispers, the two have been spotted together on several occasions, with “receipts” circulating online appearing to confirm their renewed romance.

Interestingly, sources reveal that Sarah and Eddie had a brief relationship years ago before going their separate ways and settling down with different partners.

However, after both their marriages crumbled, the pair is said to have rekindled their old flame.

Eddie Ndichu, who has often found himself in controversy, was previously accused of being controlling and abusive, claims that reportedly contributed to the end of his marriage to Janet Mbugua.

Insiders allege that even during his earlier fling with Sarah, similar red flags were present.

Fans are now left wondering whether the award-winning actress has a soft spot for “bad boys,” or if she’s simply giving love another chance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST