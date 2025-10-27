Prominent city lawyer STEVE OGOLLA demands his dowry back after his marriage with CEBBIE KOKS crumbled







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer Steve Ogolla is demanding back his dowry after his short-lived marriage with Cebbie Koks hit the rocks.

Photos shared on Facebook by one of Ogolla’s close friends show the lawyer preparing to travel to Cebbie’s family home in Sakwa, Migori County, to formally seek a dowry refund from his former in-laws.

According to Luo customs and traditions, a marriage is formally dissolved when part of the dowry, even a single cow, is returned to the man.

This sy

mbolic act signifies closure, granting the former wife the freedom to remarry and allowing her family to lawfully receive dowry from another man in the future.

“In Luo culture, a family cannot rightfully receive dowry from two men for the same woman at the same time. As we embark on this journey, I humbly ask you to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. This is not just a personal event but a meaningful cultural rite that underscores the depth of our traditions,” Ogolla’s friend wrote.

“Many have asked why I take such a keen interest in the matter between these two individuals who were once married. My answer is simple — I am deeply committed to the preservation of Luo culture and customs. It is our duty to protect, uphold, and educate others about these practices, especially when they are misunderstood or taken lightly,” he added.









