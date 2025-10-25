Man catches his cheating girlfriend with another man in a club in Donholm and turns it into a… (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - There was drama in broad daylight outside an entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Donholm Estate after a man caught his girlfriend red-handed having fun with another man.
According to eyewitnesses, the jilted lover had reportedly
been tracking his girlfriend for days after suspecting that she was cheating on
him.
His suspicions were confirmed when he found her enjoying
drinks with another man at the popular joint.
Furious, he stormed into the premises, dragged the pair
outside, and caused commotion that drew the attention of curious onlookers.
In a video making rounds online, the angry man is seen
attacking his girlfriend’s alleged side lover as members of the public try to
intervene.
“Wanawake ni wengi!” a man is heard shouting in the
background as chaos erupts.
The lady tries desperately to restrain her enraged
boyfriend, but her efforts prove futile.
Watch the video.
Donholm, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/hmEVGo0Bxm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 26, 2025
