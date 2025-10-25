Man catches his cheating girlfriend with another man in a club in Donholm and turns it into a… (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - There was drama in broad daylight outside an entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Donholm Estate after a man caught his girlfriend red-handed having fun with another man.

According to eyewitnesses, the jilted lover had reportedly been tracking his girlfriend for days after suspecting that she was cheating on him.

His suspicions were confirmed when he found her enjoying drinks with another man at the popular joint.

Furious, he stormed into the premises, dragged the pair outside, and caused commotion that drew the attention of curious onlookers.

In a video making rounds online, the angry man is seen attacking his girlfriend’s alleged side lover as members of the public try to intervene.

“Wanawake ni wengi!” a man is heard shouting in the background as chaos erupts.

The lady tries desperately to restrain her enraged boyfriend, but her efforts prove futile.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST