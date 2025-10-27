Block your family if they only call you to ask for money - LADY sparks debate online with bold post

Monday, October 27,
2025 - A viral Facebook post by lady by the name Obiageli Juliana has
ignited intense debate online after she urged people to block family members
who only reach out for financial help.
In her viral message, Juliana wrote, “If your family only
calls you for financial help, block them!”
She added, “You are more than two in your family, but you’re
the only one they call.”
“If anything happens to you, they’ll move on sharply.”
Her blunt advice has divided netizens.
Some praised her for speaking hard truths about financial
boundaries and emotional burnout, while others dismissed the post as
provocative rage bait designed to stir engagement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
