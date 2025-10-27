PHOTOs! Prominent city lawyer, STEVE OGOLLA, finally gets his dowry back after his marriage with AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS, crumbled







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer, Steve Ogolla has finally reclaimed his dowry, officially marking the end of his short-lived marriage to Cebbie Koks, the younger sister of singer Akothee.

Ogolla travelled to Cebbie’s rural home in Sakwa, Siaya County, accompanied by close friends, where he was handed back the cows he had paid as bride price to his former in-laws.

According to Luo customs and traditions, a marr

iage is formally dissolved when part of the dowry, even a single cow, is returned to the man.

This symbolic act signifies closure, granting the former wife the freedom to remarry and allowing her family to lawfully receive dowry from another man in the future.

Cebbie and Ogolla tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding in 2022, but their highly publicized union collapsed amid allegations of infidelity.

The flamboyant lawyer has since moved on and remarried, putting an official end to his past relationship through this important cultural rite.