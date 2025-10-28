Prominent businessman DAVID GICHUKI on the spot for brutally assaulting his wife after bringing his SIDE CHICK to their matrimonial Karen home (PHOTOs)

Tuesday,
October 28, 2025 - Prominent businessman David Gichuki has come
under sharp criticism after his estranged wife went public with shocking
allegations of physical abuse and infidelity.
According to his wife, identified as Monica, Gichuki has
repeatedly subjected her to severe beatings and death threats,
leaving her traumatized and fearing for her life.
Monica revealed that she was recently admitted to Karen Hospital
after Gichuki allegedly beat
her to a pulp during
a violent altercation at their home.
Despite reporting the incident to the police, she claims no action has been taken
against him due to his influence and connections.
Adding insult to injury, Monica further alleged that the
businessman has been bringing
his mistress to
their matrimonial home in Karen,
where he openly disrespects her in front of their children.
“I am crying for justice. I’ve been beaten, humiliated, and
silenced for too long. I just want protection for myself and my children,”
Monica said.
Gichuki, who is the Managing
Director of Geodev Kenya and one of the country’s leading surveyors, is
yet to comment on the allegations.
Monica reached out to a popular social media influencer, seeking justice.
Gichuki and his wife during better times.
