Prominent businessman DAVID GICHUKI on the spot for brutally assaulting his wife after bringing his SIDE CHICK to their matrimonial Karen home (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Prominent businessman David Gichuki has come under sharp criticism after his estranged wife went public with shocking allegations of physical abuse and infidelity.

According to his wife, identified as Monica, Gichuki has repeatedly subjected her to severe beatings and death threats, leaving her traumatized and fearing for her life.

Monica revealed that she was recently admitted to Karen Hospital after Gichuki allegedly beat her to a pulp during a violent altercation at their home.

Despite reporting the incident to the police, she claims no action has been taken against him due to his influence and connections.

Adding insult to injury, Monica further alleged that the businessman has been bringing his mistress to their matrimonial home in Karen, where he openly disrespects her in front of their children.

“I am crying for justice. I’ve been beaten, humiliated, and silenced for too long. I just want protection for myself and my children,” Monica said.

Gichuki, who is the Managing Director of Geodev Kenya and one of the country’s leading surveyors, is yet to comment on the allegations.

Monica reached out to a popular social media influencer, seeking justice.

Gichuki and his wife during better times.





