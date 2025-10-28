Prominent businessman DAVID GICHUKI and his mistress appear unbothered after police raid his Karen home to rescue his estranged wife following her cry over mistreatment on social media (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Prominent businessman and GeoDev Kenya Managing Director, David Gichuki, and his mistress appeared completely unbothered after police raided his palatial Karen home to rescue his estranged wife, who had earlier taken to social media crying over alleged mistreatment and humiliation.

In the video, officers are seen arriving at the residence following reports that Gichuki’s wife, Monica, had been locked inside a room and emotionally abused after the businessman allegedly moved in with his mistress and her adult daughter.

Despite the tense scene, Gichuki and his mistress appeared unbothered as police tried to intervene.

Reports indicate that the officers left without rescuing Monica, who was still locked in one of the rooms, a move that has angered many Kenyans online.

Social media personality Bernice Saroni, who brought Monica’s plight to light, condemned the incident and shared the video online, writing: “Why are the police going without seeing Monica? Really, Kenyan police — money is the beginning of all evil. You are a grown woman, toka kwa Monica. Go build your home. I feel helpless.”

