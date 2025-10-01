NURSE JUDY blasts friends urging her to leave her husband for cheating and impregnating their househelp - “I’d Rather Leave Your Chat Group”







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - In a fiery Instagram post on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, renowned social media influencer, Nurse Judy, has made it clear she’s standing by her man despite recent revelations that he fathered a child with their househelp.

Judy clarified that the incident occurred during a separation and she’s since embraced the child, even noting the resemblance to her own.

She went on to address friends urging her to leave her husband, making it clear that their opinion doesn’t matter.

“Ati ‘leave him’… babe, I’d rather leave your group chat,” she quipped.

She dismissed breakup speculation with humor, writing, “Najua watu wanangoja headlines za breakup… poleni, this season ni honeymoon part 13.”

Judy emphasized that marriage isn’t a fleeting trend but a journey built on grit, grace, and God.

“Marriage si TikTok trend ya 30 seconds,” she wrote, calling out “keyboard warriors” who thrive on negativity.

She reminded followers that her union is rooted in love and vision, not the emotions of strangers in the comment section.

“I know what I have… it’s GOLD, not group opinion,” she declared.

She also stated that they have so far weathered storms and the marriage has passed the “stress test,” unlike others still in “pilot stage.”

In a pointed conclusion, she warned, “Misery loves company, lakini sorry hun, I’m already booked in a happy marriage.”





