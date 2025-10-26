ALIGONGEWA!! Kenyan man nearly collapses after secretly tracking his girlfriend and finding her meeting another man for ‘mechi’ (PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 26,
2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after narrating
how he caught his girlfriend cheating.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he revealed that the
girlfriend had told him she was going to the market.
Suspicious, he secretly tracked her using a different, tinted
car after she he shared her live location with him on WhatsApp.
To his shock, he found her meeting another man, and the two
hugged passionately before heading to the man’s house.
Sharing the painful experience online, he wrote: “My
girlfriend told me she was going to the market.”
“I followed her slowly after she shared her live location
with me on WhatsApp.”
“I borrowed a different tinted car and followed her quietly.”
“What I saw shocked me. Let me go home and wait for my turn
to be played.”
His post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions - some
sympathizing with his heartbreak, while others mocked him for exposing his
humiliation online.
He later confirmed that he ended the relationship after confronting her with evidence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
