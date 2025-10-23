Instant Karma? Kenyan man reveals what happened to his evil uncle who grabbed their land and humiliated their mother after their father’s death







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A Kenyan man has shared a deeply emotional story online, recounting how his family was mistreated by a relative following the death of his father.

In the viral post, he revealed that shortly after his father's passing in 2002, their uncle began illegally tilling their land - even encroaching on the path they used daily.

When his mother confronted the uncle, he responded with shocking arrogance, claiming that he could even farm over her late husband's grave.

Feeling powerless, the family chose not to retaliate, instead placing their trust in divine justice.

In a twist of fate, the uncle passed away before he could harvest the maize he had planted on the seized land.

The man shared that the same maize was later used to prepare meals for mourners at the uncle’s funeral.

He wrote: “We cried with mum but I thank God hiyo mahindi alipanda ndiyo tulikula ugali kwa mazishi yake.”

The post has sparked widespread reactions, with many netizens calling it a textbook example of karma.





