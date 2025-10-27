PHOTOs of the multimillion hotel that RUTO is constructing near Nakuru State House through a proxy (Governor SUSAN KIHIKA)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Photos circulating online have sparked intense debate after claims emerged that a multimillion-shilling luxury hotel is being constructed near Nakuru State House, allegedly linked to President William Ruto through his close political ally, Governor Susan Kihika.

According to reports shared on socia

l media, the massive project sits on prime land and is said to feature ultra-modern amenities.

Sources further claim that President Ruto personally visited the site during his development tour of Nakuru, sparking even more speculation about the ownership of the property.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been accusing President Ruto of massive looting since taking office.

Speaking in a past interview, Gachagua alleged that Ruto might have made Ksh 3 trillion to 4 trillion over the last two years.

See photos of the hotel.







The Kenyan DAILY POST