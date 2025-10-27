Drama as witches are nabbed while performing rituals outside Governor WAVINYA NDETI’s residence (PHOTOs)











Monday, October 27, 2025 - There was drama in Kyasila Village, Machakos County, after several suspected witches were caught red-handed performing strange rituals near Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s residence.

According to eyewitnesses, the individuals were seen chanting incantations and making unusual movements outside the homestead before alarmed villagers stormed the scene.

The angry residents confronted the suspects and beat them up before calling the police.

The officers took the suspects into custody as investigations continue to establish their motives and the purpose of rituals.

The bizarre incident has left villagers in shock, with many speculating about possible political or personal motives behind the attempted witchcraft act.

