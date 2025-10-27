Gun drama as Rangwe MP, LILLIAN GOGO’s husband pulls out a pistol during a heated domestic dispute - He claims she infected him







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Tension gripped Rangwe after MP, Lillian Gogo’s husband, Kennedy Owuor, a lecturer at Egerton University, reportedly pulled out a pistol during a heated domestic altercation at their rural home.

According to sources, Owuor allegedly stormed the homestead and attempted to eject occupants, sparking chaos.

Alarmed villagers rushed to the scene after hearing loud commotions, only for Owuor to brandish his firearm, claiming he acted in self-defense.

The villagers accused him of being jealous of his wife’s rising political success, a matter said to have fueled frequent domestic wrangles.

It is further alleged that the MP’s house was torched during the ensuing chaos, though the cause of the fire remains unclear.

A neighbour who spoke online claimed that the couple’s marital issues have been ongoing, with the husband accusing the MP of infidelity and seeking political favours from her alleged associates.

Police are said to be investigating the incident.