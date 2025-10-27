Gun drama as Rangwe MP, LILLIAN GOGO’s husband pulls out a pistol during a heated domestic dispute - He claims she infected him

Monday, October 27,
2025 - Tension gripped Rangwe after MP,
Lillian Gogo’s husband, Kennedy Owuor, a lecturer at Egerton
University, reportedly pulled out a pistol during a heated domestic altercation
at their rural home.
According to sources, Owuor allegedly stormed the homestead
and attempted to eject occupants, sparking chaos.
Alarmed villagers rushed to the scene after hearing loud
commotions, only for Owuor to brandish
his firearm, claiming he acted in self-defense.
The villagers accused him of being jealous of his wife’s rising political
success, a matter said to have fueled frequent domestic
wrangles.
It is further alleged that the MP’s house was torched during the
ensuing chaos, though the cause of the fire remains unclear.
A neighbour who spoke online claimed that the couple’s
marital issues have been ongoing, with the husband accusing the MP of infidelity and
seeking political favours from her alleged associates.
Police are said to be investigating the incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
