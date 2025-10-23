PHOTO of WINNIE ODINGA in deep thoughts as politicians condole the family after BABA’s burial moves Kenyans! (See Reactions)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A powerful photo of Winnie Odinga, captured during a condolence visit at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, has stirred emotions across the country.

The image shows Raila Odinga’s youngest daughter seated quietly, her gaze fixed ahead, lost in thought as mourners surround her.

Her solemn expression reflects the deep grief felt by many since the passing of her father, the former Prime Minister.

Raila was buried on Sunday, October 19th, in a private ceremony held within 72 hours, honoring his final wishes.

The swift burial left many admirers unable to attend, prompting a wave of tributes and pilgrimages to Siaya County, where both Raila and his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, now rest.

Winnie, who was by her father’s side in India during his final moments, has become a symbol of quiet strength.

The Kenyan DAILY POST