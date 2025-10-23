Senator KHALWALE reveals why RAILA ODINGA wanted ROSEMARY to succeed him - Not WINNIE or RAILA JUNIOR!







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Dr, Boni Khalwale has sparked fresh debate over the Odinga family’s political future by claiming that Raila Odinga had chosen his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, as his preferred successor.

Speaking during an interview with a local media house, Khalwale dismissed assumptions that Winnie Odinga or Raila Junior were being groomed to inherit Raila’s political mantle.

According to Khalwale, Raila made his intentions clear following the death of his eldest son, Fidel Odinga.

“Like I can comfortably, without fear of contradiction, confirm to Kenyans that Baba’s choice amongst his children for who would succeed him was not Raila Junior, was not Winnie.”

“After Fidel died, Raila told Rosemary to prepare to become the MP of Kibra,” he said.

Khalwale recounted how Rosemary approached him for guidance and how he accompanied her to her first rally at Kamkunji Grounds - an iconic venue in Kibra politics.

He described her as confident and articulate, noting that her political journey carried her father’s full blessing.

However, Rosemary’s ambitions were cut short when she fell ill and lost her eyesight.

Khalwale revealed that Raila frequently traveled to South Africa to visit her in hospital and would later share updates with him.

“Raila would go to South Africa to visit her in hospital, and when he would come to Nairobi, he would tell me, your friend has greeted you.”

“She’s going to do well, she’s going to be well.”

“That is the girl Raila wanted to succeed him. Yes, Rosemary," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Raila Junior was on Thursday officially installed as the head of the Odinga family following his father’s burial, marking a symbolic transition in the family’s leadership.

