Agony as KMTC Accountant, CAROLINE MOKEIRA, goes missing in Kitale as her husband gives a conflicting statement - They were last seen together before she disappeared (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - The family of Caroline Mokeira Joash, a 38-year-old mother of three and respected Accountant at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kapenguria, is in anguish after she went missing more than four days ago.

Caroline, who lives in Kitale, was last seen on October 17th, leaving home with her husband.

That was the last time anyone saw her.

Since then, her phone has been off, leaving behind three young children who keep asking when their mother will come home.

Her sister, Eunice, describes Caroline as a loving, responsible, and deeply devoted woman - both to her family and her work.

“She was not the kind of person to just walk away,” Eunice said.

“She adored her children and took pride in her job. Something is terribly wrong.”

Family members say there have been conflicting statements from her husband regarding what transpired that day.

Both family cars are reportedly parked at their home, and the househelp claims it was the husband who drove them back - a detail that has only deepened the family’s fears and suspicions.

As the days drag on, Caroline’s loved ones remain hopeful but increasingly desperate for answers.

“We just want to know where she is,” said one relative. “If anyone has seen her or knows anything, please speak up.”

The family is now pleading with members of the public to share any information that could help trace her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.





The Kenyan DAILY POST