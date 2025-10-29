“PhD in Conmanship!” - A man who pretends to be sick in the streets of Nairobi to get money from kindhearted Kenyans finally exposed (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A notorious conman who has been pretending to be sick to get sympathy and money from the public has finally been exposed.
The middle-aged man, who is well-known around the CBD
and major bus stages, has reportedly been faking illness for months, lying on
pavements and pretending to suffer seizures as unsuspecting Kenyans rush to
help him.
To make his act convincing, he even carries fake
medical documents, fooling well-wishers into believing he is genuinely unwell
and in need of financial assistance.
However, his deceitful ways eventually caught up with him
after a vigilant lady recorded him lying on a busy street, pretending to
have a seizure, while his accomplice assisted him in executing the scam.
The viral video has sparked outrage online, with many
expressing disappointment over how far some individuals are willing to go to
exploit people’s kindness.
PhD in..... pic.twitter.com/WmdbLglhiR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025
