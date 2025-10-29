MADNESS! Pastor wearing heels orders brainwashed women to lie down and steps on them as he preaches in his jam-packed church (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A video circulating on social media has left many speechless after showing a self-proclaimed pastor wearing high heels and stepping on female congregants during a church service.

The bizarre incident, which reportedly took place during a prophetic service in his jam-packed church, shows the pastor preaching loudly as he steps on women lying on the floor, who appear to be obediently following his every command.

The disturbing footage has since gone viral, with outraged social media users condemning the act and calling for stricter regulation of churches in Africa to curb such extreme and exploitative practices.

Many have described the scene as pure madness and brainwashing, questioning how far some self-styled preachers have gone in misleading desperate worshippers seeking miracles and deliverance.

Watch the video.

