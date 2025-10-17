“Petty Ex!’’ - Prominent LUO businesswoman rants after her bitter ex-lover crops her out of a PHOTO with RAILA ODINGA







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Drama unfolded online after Kisumu-based businesswoman, Kelitu Kaseo, the proprietor of Takawiri Island Picnic and Campsite, publicly called out her ex-lover for cropping her out of a photo he posted while mourning the late Raila Odinga.

Kaseo’s ex-lover, who had shared a heartfelt tribute to the late opposition leader, edited the image to remove his former partner, sparking a furious reaction from her.

The image was taken years ago during Raila’s visit to the popular lakeside resort, but his ex was noticeably missing from the edited version.

Taking to social media, the businesswoman accused her ex-lover of being petty.

“Of course we all have that ex who has only one photo with Baba so he decides to crop you out of it. But si ni life. Aki I didnt want to be petty kwa matanga lakini pthoooo .That gap looks like a vanishing ghost in a Nigerian movie. RIP Baba,” she posted.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking laughter and mixed reactions online, as Kenyans balanced moments of grief with light social media banter as the nation continues to mourn “Baba”.

See the original photo before cropping his ex-lover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST