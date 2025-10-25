Oh! My!! See how this curvy Slay Queen that was dressed to impress stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - A viral video of a curvy slay queen having a good time in a Nairobi nightclub has lit up social media.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, she put on a mesmerizing show while vibing to music as awe-struck revelers cheered her on.

Her striking presence and unapologetic attitude have sparked admiration online, with many praising her confidence and charisma.

The clip is a glimpse of the vibrant and never-disappointing Nairobi nightlife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST