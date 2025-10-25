Oh! My!! See how this curvy Slay Queen that was dressed to impress stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - A viral video of a curvy slay queen having a good time in a Nairobi nightclub has lit up social media.
Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, she put on
a mesmerizing show while vibing to music as awe-struck revelers cheered her on.
Her striking presence and unapologetic
attitude have sparked admiration online, with many praising her confidence and
charisma.
The clip is a glimpse of the vibrant and
never-disappointing Nairobi nightlife.
Raha tu hapa...... pic.twitter.com/sYwOitu4Hu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 26, 2025
