LUO man posing as a Surgeon exposed for luring women to dates and robbing them (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - A man alleged to be behind a series of dating scams in Nairobi has become the talk of social media after several women came forward accusing him of luring them to romantic dates before stealing from them.

According to multiple victims, the smooth-talking man introduces himself as a Surgeon, dressing the part and speaking fluent English to earn trust.

Once he gains their confidence, he allegedly invites the women out for lunch or dinner, only for them to realize later that their phones, handbags, or money have mysteriously gone missing.

One victim claimed he stole money from her handbag during a date at a city restaurant, while another lady he had been dating revealed that he took her ATM card and attempted to withdraw money - but failed.

Photos of the suspect have been circulating online, with netizens warning others to stay alert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST