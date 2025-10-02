BUSTED!! How MUTULA KILONZO Junior’s former side chick, WAMBUI, tried to extort him with a child that wasn’t his - Ogopa Wanawake







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged after Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior’s former lover, Victoria Wambui Ndunge Musyoki, resurfaced with renewed claims that he had her locked up at Lang’ata Women’s Prison and ordered her to be tortured.

The controversy dates back nearly a decade when Ms. Musyoki, through her lawyer, sued the Governor claiming that he had fathered her child.

For years, the case lingered in court, casting a cloud over Governor Mutula’s reputation and fueling gossip across political and social circles.

At the center of the case was a paternity test.

Despite filing the suit, Ms. Musyoki repeatedly failed to present herself for DNA testing.

Eventually, the evidence came before the court - and it proved conclusively that the child in question was not fathered by Governor Mutula.

The court dismissed her case, declaring the allegations baseless and the claims false.

The court didn’t stop there.

On Governor Mutula’s counterclaim, Ms. Musyoki was ordered to refund Ksh 15 million he had provided in good faith, believing the child was his.

The Governor had offered financial support during that period, acting responsibly based on her claims.

When she failed to comply with the refund order, she was lawfully arrested.

Having lost her case and faced with the consequences of deceit, Ms. Musyoki has now resurfaced with fresh allegations - claiming she was tortured while in prison.

These claims, however, appear to be a desperate attempt to revive a story that collapsed under the weight of hard evidence in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST