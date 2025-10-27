ODM addresses claims of fronting Governor GLADYS WANGA as RUTO’s running mate in 2027 elections







Monday, October 27, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed reports suggesting that the party is positioning Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, to be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 elections, clarifying that no such endorsement has been made.

However, speaking on Monday morning during an interview on NTV, ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, said the party will not oppose such a move if it followed due process.

He was responding to questions on whether the unity pact between ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance could result in Ruto choosing a running mate from ODM.

“Would I propose her to be the Deputy President? First, I’d sit down with her and ask if she’s interested.”

“If she agrees, then the matter would go to the Central Management Committee for deliberation,” Nassir stated.

He noted that such a decision would hinge on political strategy, regional balance, and data-driven analysis.

“We will weigh all options and see who makes the best fit from across regions.”

“Numbers must guide the choice,” he said.

Nassir further clarified that Wanga has not expressed interest in the position, despite her name frequently featuring in political discussions even before the passing of ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

He also ruled himself out of consideration, saying he is content serving as Mombasa Governor.

The ODM Deputy Leader emphasized that succession or running mate debates are not a current party priority, noting that the focus remains on re-organising and realigning after Odinga’s death.

Nassir reiterated that ODM is not in a coalition agreement with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but is part of the “Broad-based Government.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST