Tragedy as man locks wife and two children inside a car and sets it ablaze before taking his own life - They looked like a perfect family (PHOTO)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - A heartbreaking incident in Mpumalanga, South Africa has stunned netizens after a ma

n locked his family in a car and set it on fire.

The charred remains of 32-year-old Lucia Thembisile Mahiyane and her two children, Bokamoso (7) and Karabo Ngele (4), were discovered inside a burnt-out vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane, the suspect—believed to be Lucia’s husband - allegedly confessed to his uncle that he had locked his family inside the car before setting it ablaze.

Authorities tracked him to his grandparents’ home, where he was found foaming from his mouth.

Despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage online, reigniting conversations around gender-based violence and family-related homicides in South Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST