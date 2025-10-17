OBURU ODINGA’s reason why he married a younger second wife sparks laughter at RAILA ODINGA’s State Funeral







Friday, October 17, 2025 - A moment of unexpected humor lit up Raila Odinga’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadiumon Friday, October 17th, when Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga candidly explained why he married a younger second wife.

Addressing thousands of mourners, Oburu, who is Raila’s elder brother, introduced both his wives publicly for the first time, saying the decision was made to maintain peace in his household.

“She is the one who took me from boyhood. She has been and is still nice to me,” Oburu said, referring to his first wife.

“At my age, I don’t want her to scratch me, to massage me, so I brought her helper, Judith Oburu,” he added, sparking loud laughter and cheers across the stadium.

The lighthearted moment came amid an otherwise emotional ceremony attended by local and international dignitaries, religious leaders and members of the Odinga family.

Oburu’s remarks were received warmly, offering a brief reprieve from the solemn tributes.

Turning serious, Oburu paid homage to his late brother, describing Raila as “my brother, my friend, my confidant and adviser.”

He also thanked the ODM Party for appointing him acting party leader following Raila’s passing, calling it an honor to lead the largest political party in East and Central Africa.

