“I’m Not in a Hurry to Join You” - UHURU KENYATTA reflects on life after death in emotional tribute to RAILA ODINGA







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered one of the most memorable tributes during the state funeral of Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, October 17, 2025.

His heartfelt words, laced with humor and nostalgia, drew cheers and applause from thousands of mourners gathered to honor the late statesman.

Uhuru offered a rare glimpse into his private friendship with Raila, recalling quiet evenings after long days of work when they would unwind with “small refreshments” -which he clarified, to the crowd’s amusement, meant porridge and tea.

“Why are you all laughing?” he asked playfully.

“By drinks, I am talking about porridge and tea.”

“When we were working, we talked seriously.”

He spoke of Raila’s deep curiosity about Kenya’s founding leaders - Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Jomo Kenyatta and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere - and how their legacies often sparked thoughtful conversations.

“Sometimes we wondered what they used to discuss.”

“Maybe politics like us, or maybe they were watching us and laughing at our little foolishness,” Uhuru mused.

The tribute turned solemn as Uhuru reflected on mortality and leadership.

“Raila was always keen to understand. Now, my brother, you’ve gone ahead of me. I’m not in a hurry to join you, but I trust God will guide us.”

He concluded with a prayer for Raila’s soul, asking that he be welcomed among the greats who came before him.

“So, my brother, I pray that God grants you mercy, rests you in peace, and welcomes you among your peers,” Uhuru said.

Raila Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19th, at his family homestead in Bondo, Siaya County, beside his mother, Mary Odhiambo Odinga, fulfilling his final wish.

