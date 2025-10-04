Nyali MP, MOHAMMED ALI, dumps RUTO for KALONZO and GACHAGUA!! Shares a cryptic message (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Political temperatures are rising after Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, appeared to ditch President William Ruto and align himself with Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The outspoken legislator left tongues wagging after sharing a cryptic message on social media, hinting at his new political direction.

“Some things are better left unannounced, because they are meant to be discovered. Happy to be sipping tea in the company of great, wise men,” Moha posted, accompanied by photos of himself in the company of Kalonzo and Gachagua.

The post immediately went viral, with Kenyans interpreting it as a clear sign that Moha had shifted camp ahead of the 2027 political showdown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST