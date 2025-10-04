GACHAGUA’s former advisor endorses MATIANG’I’s presidential bid, says the former DP is unfit to lead Mt. Kenya

Saturday, October 4,
2025 - Former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has intensified his
criticism of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, insisting he remains
unfit to lead the Mt Kenya region.
Wambugu has instead thrown his weight behind former Interior
Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, whom he describes as a more suitable
presidential candidate.
Both Gachagua and Matiang’i are key figures in the United
Opposition and have declared their intentions to challenge President William
Ruto in the 2027 general elections.
Despite their public show of unity, reports suggest growing
tensions between the two leaders.
Wambugu claims Gachagua is increasingly unsettled by
Matiang’i’s strategic political engagements in Mt Kenya, which have been met
with warm receptions.
According to Wambugu, Matiang’i’s rising popularity
threatens to dismantle the political stronghold Gachagua has built in the
region.
While the opposition continues to hold joint rallies and
emphasize cohesion, insiders point to the presidential ticket as a potential
flashpoint.
Gachagua has positioned himself as the faction’s
front-runner, often using sharp criticism of President Ruto to galvanize
support.
In a bold statement, Gachagua recently declared his
kingmaker status, saying, “Mimi ndio nilifanya Uhuru President, na tena
nikafanya Ruto president… yule anataka kuwa president 2027, lazima apitie kwa
mkono yangu.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
