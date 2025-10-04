GACHAGUA’s former advisor endorses MATIANG’I’s presidential bid, says the former DP is unfit to lead Mt. Kenya







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has intensified his criticism of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, insisting he remains unfit to lead the Mt Kenya region.

Wambugu has instead thrown his weight behind former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, whom he describes as a more suitable presidential candidate.

Both Gachagua and Matiang’i are key figures in the United Opposition and have declared their intentions to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

Despite their public show of unity, reports suggest growing tensions between the two leaders.

Wambugu claims Gachagua is increasingly unsettled by Matiang’i’s strategic political engagements in Mt Kenya, which have been met with warm receptions.

According to Wambugu, Matiang’i’s rising popularity threatens to dismantle the political stronghold Gachagua has built in the region.

While the opposition continues to hold joint rallies and emphasize cohesion, insiders point to the presidential ticket as a potential flashpoint.

Gachagua has positioned himself as the faction’s front-runner, often using sharp criticism of President Ruto to galvanize support.

In a bold statement, Gachagua recently declared his kingmaker status, saying, “Mimi ndio nilifanya Uhuru President, na tena nikafanya Ruto president… yule anataka kuwa president 2027, lazima apitie kwa mkono yangu.”

