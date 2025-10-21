Nyabari Chache MP and wash wash kingpin, ZAHEER JHANDA, flaunts flashy entourage complete with sirens despite being a mere MP (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, has once again caused a stir online after showing off his extravagant entourage that looked more like a presidential motorcade than that of a mere MP.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Jhanda is seen cruising in a high-end convoy flanked by bodyguards and a chase car fitted with a blaring siren, a move that has left many Kenyans talking.

The flamboyant legislator, who has often been linked to the infamous wash wash cartel, appeared unfazed as he stepped out of his vehicle, his luxury entourage turning heads along a busy road.

Watch the video.

ZAHEER JHANDA, Nyabari Chache MP pic.twitter.com/sXC1YiKDcV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 21, 2025

