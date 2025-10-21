CCTV captures 3 cunning women stealing from a busy Eastleigh boutique - They deserve a PhD in shoplifting! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Three daring women have left a boutique owner in Eastleigh counting losses after they pulled off a perfectly coordinated theft in broad daylight.

In the CCTV footage, the trio is seen walking into the boutique pretending to be innocent shoppers.

They blend in with other customers - but their real mission was theft.

With surgical precision, the women distract the attendants before sneaking away with some brand new clothes, right under everyone’s noses.

The shop owner only discovered the theft hours later and was left in disbelief after reviewing the CCTV footage, realizing that the “customers” were actually professional shoplifters with skills worthy of a PhD.

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang targeting boutique owners in the busy Eastleigh area.

Watch the footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST