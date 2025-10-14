Nowhere to Hide!! Slay Queens caught red handed stealing clothes and shoes from rental houses in Mwihoko (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Two young college ladies believed to be behind a string of thefts targeting clothes and shoes in rental houses around Mwihoko have finally been caught.

For weeks, residents had complained about rampant theft of clothes left on hanging lines, especially during the day when most tenants were at work.

Their luck ran out when a tenant returned home unexpectedly and found them in the act.

Photos shared on social media show the embarrassed slay queens holding the stolen items.

The incident has caused a buzz online, with Kenyans expressing disbelief at how far some people will go to maintain a fake “soft life” image.

“Wakikaa kwa TikTok ni queens, kumbe wanabeba nguo za watu,” one netizen joked.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST