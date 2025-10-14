Catholic nun Sister CAROLINE KANJIRU who is accused of killing fellow nun in Meru arraigned (PHOTO)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A Catholic nun, Sister Caroline Kanjiru, accused of killing a fellow nun in Meru was presented at the Meru Law Courts on Tuesday.

The court was expected to determine whether to release or detain her for 14 days pending investigations into the suspected murder of fellow Catholic nun, Sister Ansilime Karimi, from Nkabune.

Sister Caroline appeared in court for a miscellaneous mention, where police officer Abdul Tulla argued that she poses a flight risk.

He requested her continued detention to allow for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Karimi’s death.

According to police, Sister Caroline claimed that the deceased died en route to Nkubu Hospital.

However, preliminary findings revealed bruises on Karimi’s hands and legs, raising suspicions of foul play.

Sister Caroline’s lawyer opposed the request, stating that she is not a flight risk and should be granted bond, assuring the court of her cooperation.

The court’s decision is expected to determine the next steps in a case that has shocked the religious community and drawn public attention.





