Mombasa LADY gangs up with her friends and records a video causing massive destruction at her boyfriend’s house over cheating (WATCH)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A furious lady in Mombasa stormed her boyfriend’s house, accompanied by her friends, and caused massive destruction after allegedly discovering that he was cheating on her.

In a video shared widely on social media, the enraged woman is seen breaking household items, including a TV, plates and glasses, while her friends cheer her on and record the chaos on their phones.

The scorned lady could be heard shouting insults at her boyfriend as they destroyed his household items and tore his clothes apart in an attempt to “teach him a lesson.”

The dramatic scene left the house in complete disarray, with broken electronics, scattered clothes and shattered glass all over the floor.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens sympathizing with the lady’s rage, while others condemned the act as immature, illegal and destructive.

“Cheating hurts, but destroying property isn’t the solution,” one user commented.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST