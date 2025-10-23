Not even KOBI KIHARA would pull such madness! Woman fakes entire pregnancy, birth, and even a baby’s death using a doll (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - The internet is in utter disbelief after a woman identified as Kira Cousins, based abroad, pulled what netizens are calling one of the most bizarre and disturbing cons of all time, faking an entire pregnancy and passing off a doll as her newborn baby.

According to reports circulating online, Kira went all out with her act - she faked the pregnancy bump, threw a gender reveal party, received baby shower gifts, and later posted pictures of her “baby girl,” whom she named Bonnie Leigh.

But that’s not even the shocking part!

She reportedly staged the birth, took fake hospital photos, and shared emotional updates about her supposed newborn on social media.

Weeks later, she posted that little “Bonnie Leigh” had developed heart complications and had tragically “passed away”.

It was only after friends grew suspicious that the truth came out - there was never a baby.

The “child” she had been cradling in photos was actually a hyper-realistic reborn doll she had ordered online.

Social media users have been left stunned, with many questioning how her husband or close family failed to notice the truth all along.

She has since issued an apology to family and friends after the scam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST