This is why women live longer than men - Netizens react to viral video of a daring man pulling jaw-dropping stunts! (WATCH)

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Ever wondered why women tend to outlive men?
This viral video of a fearless young man pruning a tree
nearly 10 metres high - while dangling from it with zero safety gear might
offer a clue.
In a move that defies logic and gravity, he secures a sharp
panga to his trousers, swings between branches like Tarzan, and leaps to a
neighbouring tree with jaw-dropping bravado.
The internet is divided: some hail his agility, others
question his sanity.
One wrong move and the outcome could’ve been tragic.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments