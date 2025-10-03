This is why women live longer than men - Netizens react to viral video of a daring man pulling jaw-dropping stunts! (WATCH)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Ever wondered why women tend to outlive men?

This viral video of a fearless young man pruning a tree nearly 10 metres high - while dangling from it with zero safety gear might offer a clue.

In a move that defies logic and gravity, he secures a sharp panga to his trousers, swings between branches like Tarzan, and leaps to a neighbouring tree with jaw-dropping bravado.

The internet is divided: some hail his agility, others question his sanity.

One wrong move and the outcome could’ve been tragic.

Watch the video below.

