MUSYOKA’s wife remains unbothered as he cries online after she eloped with another man, months after their wedding - See her cryptic social media posts







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Even as a heartbroken Musyoka continues to pour out his pain online after his wife eloped with another man during his uncle’s wedding in Makadara, the woman at the center of the drama appears completely unbothered - and is now posting cryptic messages on social media.

Just months ago, the couple held a colorful wedding that was the envy of many.

Musyoka shared the wedding photos online, showing a happy union full of promise.

But the joy was short-lived.

Musyoka has since claimed that his wife ran away with another man, who is now allegedly sending him and his children death threats.

“This is the guy mwenye alibeba my wife on Saturday kwa wedding ya my uncle Makadara. Up to now sijui pahali bibi ako. Nikamkoll, akanitishia kuniua pamoja na watoi wangu,” Musyoka lamented in his viral post.





However, instead of showing remorse or concern, the woman has taken to her Facebook account to post provocative captions that appear to mock her distraught husband.

In one of the posts, she is seen busy at the farm as her jilted husband rants online.

Check out her posts.

More photos of the cheating woman.

