AMEGONGEWA! PHOTOs of MUSYOKA’s wedding held a few months ago! He is now in tears after his wife eloped with another man! Aki wanawake







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after photos emerged showing Musyoka and his wife during their beautiful wedding ceremony held just a few months ago, the same woman who has now eloped with another man.

The couple looked radiant and deeply in love during their big day, surrounded by friends and family who celebrated their union with joy and laughter.

The wedding, which took place earlier this year, was a well-attended event filled with pomp, dancing, and heartfelt speeches.

However, the fairytale has taken a tragic turn.

Musyoka made a heartbreaking post on Facebook claiming that his wife disappeared with another man during his uncle’s wedding in Makadara last weekend.

In the emotional statement, he said his wife left the event with the man and has since gone silent, ignoring his calls and messages.

When he tried contacting the man, he was instead met with death threats.

“This is the guy mwenye alibeba my wife on Saturday kwa wedding ya my uncle Makadara… up to now sijui pahali bibi ako. Nikamkoll, akanitishia kuniua pamoja na watoi wangu,” Musyoka lamented.

Photos of his colorful wedding in April.

